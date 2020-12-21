Authorities warn residents in Creek Fire burn area of rainy weather risks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking residents impacted by the Creek Fire to take precautions as we head into the winter months.Officials say if you live in the Creek Fire burn area, you may be at risk for flooding and debris flow during rainy weather.The sheriff's office teamed up with the National Weather Service to share tips in a virtual community meeting on Sunday about safety precautions you can take to reduce the risk.Anyone living in the burn area should make a file holding insurance policy information, along with other necessary documents you may need, officials said.You should also clear out your gutters and anchor any fuel tanks on your property.