Creek Fire

Authorities warn residents in Creek Fire burn area of rainy weather risks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking residents impacted by the Creek Fire to take precautions as we head into the winter months.

Officials say if you live in the Creek Fire burn area, you may be at risk for flooding and debris flow during rainy weather.

The sheriff's office teamed up with the National Weather Service to share tips in a virtual community meeting on Sunday about safety precautions you can take to reduce the risk.

Anyone living in the burn area should make a file holding insurance policy information, along with other necessary documents you may need, officials said.

You should also clear out your gutters and anchor any fuel tanks on your property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfloodingcreek firewildfirerain
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire 100% contained after nearly 4 months
Children First: Sierra Unified
Here's how Creek Fire victims can apply for aid from FEMA
Creek Fire victims receive funds from local non-profits, FEMA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News