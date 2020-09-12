Creek Fire: Where you can donate baby supplies, ready-to-eat meals, dog food for evacuated families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As crews battle the fast-moving Creek Fire, evacuees are taking some comfort in knowing the community is behind them as truckloads of donations continue to pour in.Organizers are still accepting everything from baby supplies to dog food and ready-to-eat meals for families.Valley residents along with businesses and organizations are stepping up to help evacuees of the Creek Fire.Food and other necessities can be dropped off at a number of locations, including Clovis Hills Community Church and at Friday's Farmer's Market in Old Town Clovis.There the Marine Corps. will be accepting supplies - just look for their big red pick-up truck."We're looking for toys for children to keep them occupied, clothes for children and adults of all sizes and just food in general," says USMC Station Commander Adam Talbert.Non-perishable items as well as dog and cat food is still needed at this time.Organizers at Clovis Hills are accepting donations every day and recommend dropping off easy ready-to-make meals families can prepare in their hotel room or trailer."Those smaller things are needed, protein bars, the granola bars those are all very helpful. Those small Top Ramens where you can put a little bit of water in, that's really helpful," says Derrick Alvarez with the Clovis Community Church.The groundswell of support from the community comes just as the Creek Fire has grown to more than 175,000 acres and new evacuation orders have been issued for Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa Counties."Every time it feels like there's more people evacuated and our hands are full and everyone is tapped out, more people show up to help out. I think this is one of those moments in our community's history where we've never been more united," says Alvarez.Organizers are also asking for gift cards.$25 fuel or meal cards can go a long way in helping families.Most drop-off spots say they have enough water but beef jerky and energy drinks for firefighters can also be dropped off at most locations.