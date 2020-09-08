Creek Fire

Creek Fire: 4 people burned by blaze remain hospitalized, expected to be OK

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four burn victims who were injured in the Creek Fire remain in the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The four, who are receiving treatment at Community Regional Medical Center, were rescued by the National Guard over the weekend.

RELATED: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue

Medical staff say the four are expected to be okay. Three other people have been discharged from CRMC, and two others were released from Clovis Community Hospital.

