Sweet or savory crepes? This Merchantville musician is strumming up both

Charlie Koory and his wife, Lisa, fell in love with crepes on a trip to France. After learning the recipe, they were able to replicate their own version back here in the states.

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. -- Crepes are so versatile, you can make them sweet for dessert or savory for any mealtime.

"Coming up with great recipes for crepes is a little bit like writing a song, you have to play around with the ingredients as you play around with lyrics until you find the right combination," says Charlie Koory, owner of Charlies Crepes.

Koory and his wife, Lisa, fell in love with crepes on a trip to France.

After learning the recipe, they were able to replicate their own version back here in the states.

"You should come for the delicious scratch made food and you should stay for the beautiful patio and our gardens," adds Charlie Koory.

Charlies Crepes is open Wednesday to Friday and serving brunch Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.