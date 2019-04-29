Crews at scene of house fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are at the scene of a house fire in southwest Fresno.It broke out just before 4 on Monday morning on Waterman at Tulare.Initial reports indicate the fire started in the garage and soon spread to the house.There is an excessive amount of smoke coming from the home making it difficult for firefighters to take on the blaze.Right now, crews are attacking the fire in a defensive mode from the outside.No word on what caused the fire or if anyone was living in the home.Our live crew is at the scene gathering details and we'll have more on this fire in the next half hour.