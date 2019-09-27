Crews battle 2 different Fresno house fires reported within minutes of each other

It was a busy night for Fresno firefighters across the city on Thursday night.

Flames first broke out around 7:15 p.m. at a vacant home on Simpson Avenue near Shields and Fresno.

ABC-30-insiders shared videos with us capturing the fire tearing through the home.

When fire crews arrived in the neighborhood, they say the flames had already burned through the roof.

They quickly worked to knock down the fire so the blaze didn't spread to nearby homes.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say there have been reports of homeless people in the area.

Minutes later, a fire that started from a car in the driveway of a northeast Fresno home quickly spread to the nearby garage and attic.

The flames broke out just after 7:30 outside the home on Old Course Drive and Rosemont Lane.

Fresno firefighters say despite their busy night on multiple calls, they were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

Flames burned through most of the home's garage, but fire crews are trying to determine if the family could stay at their home tonight.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Electric scooters are coming to Fresno in November
6,000 illegal vape products seized from Central Fresno smoke shop
Police investigate man's murder in Firebaugh
86-year-old woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
Clovis Police looking for 80-year-old at-risk missing man
New details released in death of Fresno 1-year-old
Crime in the Tower District: Police say it's gone down, but business owners disagree
Show More
Porterville 14-year-old arrested for sending death threat texts against himself, 5 other boys
Porterville man sentenced to prison for DUI crash
Speed limit changes coming to Fresno streets near you
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up, acting intel boss testifies
Report: 7.5 million Californians potentially exposed to toxic chemicals in water
More TOP STORIES News