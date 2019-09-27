Crews battle 2 different Fresno house fires reported within minutes of each other

It was a busy night for Fresno firefighters across the city on Thursday night.Flames first broke out around 7:15 p.m. at a vacant home on Simpson Avenue near Shields and Fresno.ABC-30-insiders shared videos with us capturing the fire tearing through the home.When fire crews arrived in the neighborhood, they say the flames had already burned through the roof.They quickly worked to knock down the fire so the blaze didn't spread to nearby homes.The house is a total loss.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say there have been reports of homeless people in the area.Minutes later, a fire that started from a car in the driveway of a northeast Fresno home quickly spread to the nearby garage and attic.The flames broke out just after 7:30 outside the home on Old Course Drive and Rosemont Lane.Fresno firefighters say despite their busy night on multiple calls, they were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.Flames burned through most of the home's garage, but fire crews are trying to determine if the family could stay at their home tonight.No one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.