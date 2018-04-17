Crews battle fire at convenience store in Central Fresno

Fire investigators are in Central Fresno looking into what caused a gas station and convenience store to burn up in flames. Crews responded to the fire just before five Tuesday morning at a store on Olive and Fresno.Authorities said heavy smoke came from the building and when they went to check it out they found a small fire in the back of the store and quickly put it out.Firefighters said the way the building was made caused some challenges."The fire was fairly small but it extended up into that attic space, which then provides a lot of area for the fire to move around unchecked and unseen because it's not a sprinklered building," said Daniel Perkins with the Fresno Fire Department.There were no reported injuries and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.