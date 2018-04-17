FRESNO

Crews battle fire at convenience store in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Several fire crews responded to a fire at a gas station and convenience store in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire investigators are in Central Fresno looking into what caused a gas station and convenience store to burn up in flames. Crews responded to the fire just before five Tuesday morning at a store on Olive and Fresno.

Authorities said heavy smoke came from the building and when they went to check it out they found a small fire in the back of the store and quickly put it out.

Firefighters said the way the building was made caused some challenges.

"The fire was fairly small but it extended up into that attic space, which then provides a lot of area for the fire to move around unchecked and unseen because it's not a sprinklered building," said Daniel Perkins with the Fresno Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefresnogas stationFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News