Crews battle house fire in Selma

Fire crews battled a house fire in Selma Thursday morning at McCall Avenue and Northhill Street in Selma.The fire broke out around 4:30 Thursday morning. Officials said the fire started in the attic and then quickly spread to the back of the house. The home was being remodeled due to a previous fire last year.Crews said the wind played a factor in the fire by pushing it through the home, causing challenges for firefighters as they worked to put it out.McCall will be closed for the next couple of hours while fire crews work to put out any hot spots.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.