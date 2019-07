Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE in the area of W. McKinley and N. Delbert. pic.twitter.com/8AJjOPmGQp — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 29, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are on the scene of a house fire in West Central Fresno.The call came in just before 10 p.m. in the area of West McKinley and North Delbert Avenues.Officials say the fire started in the bedroom. The woman living in the home was able to make it out safely, however her three birds died from smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.