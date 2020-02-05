Crews battle large fire at Chowchilla hardware store

BREAKING: Crews are battling a fire at the Chowchilla Auto Supply on First and Robertson. Smoke can be seen from several blocks away. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ZG7Dxig1Tt — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) February 5, 2020

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a hardware store in Chowchilla.The blaze broke out at around 3:00 a.m. at Chowchilla Auto Parts on Robertson Boulevard and First Street.Smoke and flames could be seen at least 30 feet high. Police are also on the scene and said no one has been injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Robertson Boulevard is closed in both directions as crews continue to battle the blaze.