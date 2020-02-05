building fire

Crews battle large fire at Chowchilla hardware store

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a hardware store in Chowchilla.

The blaze broke out at around 3:00 a.m. at Chowchilla Auto Parts on Robertson Boulevard and First Street.

Smoke and flames could be seen at least 30 feet high. Police are also on the scene and said no one has been injured.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Robertson Boulevard is closed in both directions as crews continue to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story.
