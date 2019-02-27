Crews battle residential structure fire in Madera

Updated 10 minutes ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera fire crews battled a fire at an abandoned residential building on Clinton Street and Lilly Street.The duplex caught fire and was reported just after 8 p.m. Fire officials say flames went through the ventilation system, spreading to the second floor.Firefighters did not find anyone inside the building.The first and second floors of the building have sustained damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.