fire

Crews battle residential structure fire in Madera

Updated 10 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera fire crews battled a fire at an abandoned residential building on Clinton Street and Lilly Street.

The duplex caught fire and was reported just after 8 p.m. Fire officials say flames went through the ventilation system, spreading to the second floor.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside the building.

The first and second floors of the building have sustained damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
firehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
City officials work to protect businesses, historic buildings after Madera fire
Mich. mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 others injured
'We'll pick up the pieces and go from there:' Fire rages through Madera mini-mall
Crews investigating garage fire at Central Fresno apartment building
TOP STORIES
Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit
Updated 2 hours ago
Driver in fatal crash charged with murder of 8-year-old boy
Updated 2 hours ago
More victims of Fresno priest come forward to police
Updated 3 hours ago
Honey oil lab busts a continuous occurrence in Fresno County
Updated 3 hours ago
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Crews clear out Merced homeless encampment, residents ask for permanent solution
Updated 3 hours ago
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Show More
Violent home invasion caught on camera in Sacramento
Massive flooding in Guerneville, surrounding communities
Sun-Maid will move corporate headquarters to Fresno
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Do you know an awesome mom? Nominate her for 2019 'Mother of the Year'
More TOP STORIES News