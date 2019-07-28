fire

Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters contained a two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno.

The blaze broke out just before 7 p.m. on Palm Avenue near Belmont Avenue.



Fire crews requested additional help to battle the flames; in total 49 firefighters were on the scene.

Roadways have been blocked off while PG&E crews de-engerizes the powerlines in the area.



Fresno Fire requested a second alarm to respond to the fire. (KFSN-TV)



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

