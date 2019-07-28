Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno

The blaze broke out just before 7 p.m. on Palm Avenue near Belmont Avenue.
UPDATE: The fire is out. PG&E has arrived to de-energize power lines. @FresnoFire now investigating the cause of the blaze. Still important to avoid the area. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/CtZcxjEUNZ— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 28, 2019
Fire crews requested additional help to battle the flames; in total 49 firefighters were on the scene.
Roadways have been blocked off while PG&E crews de-engerizes the powerlines in the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
