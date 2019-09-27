Crews battling 2 different Fresno house fires reported within minutes of each other

Fresno firefighters are battling two different house fires that were reported within minutes of each other on Thursday evening.

The first fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. on E. Simpson Ave in Central Fresno.

Flames from that fire could be seen from several blocks away.

A neighbor, ABC30 Insider Rachael Scott-Abude, told Action News the house had been boarded up for years and there were people squatting inside it.

The second fire was just minutes later at N Old Course Drive in northeast Fresno. Details on that fire are not yet known.

(This story is developing and will be updated)
