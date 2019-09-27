Fresno firefighters are battling two different house fires that were reported within minutes of each other on Thursday evening.
The first fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. on E. Simpson Ave in Central Fresno.
Flames from that fire could be seen from several blocks away.
A neighbor, ABC30 Insider Rachael Scott-Abude, told Action News the house had been boarded up for years and there were people squatting inside it.
The second fire was just minutes later at N Old Course Drive in northeast Fresno. Details on that fire are not yet known.
(This story is developing and will be updated)
Crews battling 2 different Fresno house fires reported within minutes of each other
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News