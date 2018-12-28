BUILDING FIRE

Crews battling fire at Central Fresno furniture store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Fire crews are battling a fire at a Central Fresno furniture store.



Fire officials say they got a call just after 5 a.m. Friday of reports of smoke and flames coming from Hall's Furniture store near Belmont and 5th.

According to fire officials, the roof of the building has collapsed and they are working to contain the fire.

Fresno Fire tweeted that due to the fire activity and structural integrity of the building, crews are taking a defensive approach to the fire.



Both directions of Belmont are closed at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
