Crews battling massive house fire in Fancher Creek area of southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are at the scene of a massive fire in the Fancher Creek area of southeast Fresno.

The fire started at about 10:50 p.m. at a new housing development on N. Fowler and E. Kings Canyon.



Smoke can be seen billowing from several miles away.

ABC30 Insider Nick Montano sent us footage in which several fire department trucks can be seen on the road leading up to the development.

This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
