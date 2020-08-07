Crews battling vegetation fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Willow Avenue and North Avenue in Fresno County.The location is near southeast Fresno.Authorities say old cars, debris and grass caught fire at around 5 pm, sending dark plumes of smoke high into the air.There was initial concern the fire may be threatening structures.There is no word yet on how it was sparked.