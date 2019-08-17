Crews conducting water rescue from Kings River in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are working to rescue four people from the Kings River near Sanger.Rescue crews responded to the river about a half a mile south of the Annandale Bridge at around 11:30 a.m.Deputies say three people are stuck on an island, while one person is in the water waiting to be retrieved.At this time, it is unclear if anyone is injured.