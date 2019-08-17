Crews conducting water rescue from Kings River in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are working to rescue four people from the Kings River near Sanger.
Rescue crews responded to the river about a half a mile south of the Annandale Bridge at around 11:30 a.m.
Deputies say three people are stuck on an island, while one person is in the water waiting to be retrieved.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone is injured.
This is a developing story.
