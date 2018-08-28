FRESNO

Crews expected to finish repairs after water main breaks in Downtown Fresno

Crews will be working to finish up repairs and clean-up after a water main break left Chukchansi Park bone dry.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fans were left disappointed Tuesday night after the break forced the Fresno Grizzlies to cancel their game against the Salt Lake Bees. Water came gushing out of the line near Inyo and H Street, two hours before game time at around 5:00 p.m.

The incident left the stadium without running water or proper plumbing. That meant the Grizzlies couldn't serve food or keep restrooms in satisfactory condition.

The game will not be made up and the rest of the Grizzlies homestand against El Paso will not be affected.

Fans holding tickets to Monday's game may exchange them for any remaining 2018 regular season game or playoff game at no charge. Exchanges may be made at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.
