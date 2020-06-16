Crews fighting fire near Palm and Nees in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews are fighting a blaze that is threatening structures in northwest Fresno.

The grass fire is in the area of Palm and Nees, by the San Joaquin River. Fresno Fire said they started receiving 911 calls about the fire around 3pm.



Upon arrival firefighters found about half an acre of heavy brush on fire.

There is a construction site and businesses in the area and crews were assigned to protect these.

There are currently 22 firefighters on scene.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
