Fire near Gilroy grows to 1,500 acres, evacuations continue

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Evacuations are in place for parts of Santa Clara County as a fire burns near Gilroy.

Flames broke out Sunday afternoon and quickly grew out of control in the area of Crews Road near Oak Springs Circle.

At least 1,500 acres have burned and the fire is 15% contained.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for residents who live along Canada Road and Highway 152 from Bloomfield to San Felipe Road.
