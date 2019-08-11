arson investigation

Crews investigate suspicious house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire is investigating a suspicious house fire that burned overnight in central Fresno.

Fresno police spotted the fire at a house not far from the scene of a hit and run on Cedar and Ashlan. They called for firefighters, who quickly doused the flames.

Investigators say nobody was inside the home, and they didn't see much furniture.

"As we were putting the fire out, law enforcement arrived and told us that some arrests were made, and that heightened our awareness of what took place," said Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo.

Firefighters said they smelled a possible flammable liquid inside of the home. An arson investigation has been opened.
