FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Southeast Fresno.

It happened after 6 this morning near Butler Avenue and Third Street in Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department says they were able to knock down the fire quickly.

They say the home was boarded up and believe it's abandoned.

No one was inside and it did not threaten any nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.