Crews investigating cause of early morning apartment fire in Los Banos

Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning apartment fire in Los Banos.

Crews responded to the fire around 3 a.m. Friday in the area of I Street near 6th street.

On the ground floor of the building, there are two businesses and on the second floor, there are nine apartments.

Fire officials say the blaze started on the second floor in the 'utility area.'

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly to keep it from spreading.

It's unclear at this time how much damage the apartments sustained but the community center has been opened for displaced residents.
