The Tulare County Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Porterville.According to a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Tulare County Fire crews and a Porterville City fire crew were working to put out a house fire at Hemlock Avenue and Indiana Street.Tulare County Fire is warning people to stay away from the area as crews work to contain the fire.At this time there are no reports of any injuries.