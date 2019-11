UPDATE: Command has requested a 2nd Alarm on the Belmont incident. pic.twitter.com/6V6bgxI51f — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) November 29, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at an autobody shop in east central Fresno.The fire was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a business near Belmont and Backer.Fire crews say five cars were inside the shop and were damaged by the fire.Firefighters will be at the business until 9:30 a.m. to clean up the scene.