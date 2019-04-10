Crews investigating early morning fire at theater in Huron

Damages will be assessed Wednesday after an early morning fire broke out inside an old theater in the Fresno County town of Huron.

The blaze was first reported just after midnight in the area of Lassen near Cherry.

Firefighters say a passerby saw smoke coming from the building and called 911.

Fire crews arrived and found that the fire was coming from a crawlspace inside the theater that led to the stage.

Crews went in through the front door and were able to put out the flames.

Fire crews say they do not know how many years the theater has been in Huron.

The fire was contained to the inside of the building.

The roof and other wooden structures were not damaged.

The cause is under investigation.
