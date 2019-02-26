GARAGE FIRE

Crews investigating garage fire at Central Fresno apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Fire is investigating the cause of a garage fire at an apartment building in Central Fresno.

Fresno Fire is investigating the cause of a garage fire at an apartment building in Central Fresno.

The call came in just before 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday of an apartment fire near Brooks Avenue and Esther Way.

Our crew on scene says that people who live in the apartment building were evacuated.

Fire crews say the fire was contained to a storage unit in the carport and no additional damage was reported to actual apartment building.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firegarage firefireFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GARAGE FIRE
Garage goes up in flames in Central Fresno
Firefighters put out late night garage fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Fire investigating garage fire in downtown Fresno
Crews battle garage fire in Southwest Fresno
More garage fire
Top Stories
'We'll pick up the pieces and go from there:' Fire rages through Madera mini-mall
High-speed chase on Highway 99 ends in deadly crash
Police encourage potential victims of Fresno priest to come forward
ICE issues immigration detainer on driver in deadly Selma DUI crash
Police search for main suspect in connection to homicide
Family says Nest camera taken over by hacker
Fresno Police arrest Anglican Church priest for series of sex crimes
Meth problem puts Fresno in the national spotlight, again
Show More
Truck crashes through building in Southeast Fresno
Selma homicide punishment leaves victim's family unsatisfied
New chief sworn in to Atwater Police Department
Meet the four candidates vying for Clovis City Council seats
Memory of fallen law enforcement officers lives on nine years after deaths
More News