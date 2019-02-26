Crews investigating garage fire at Central Fresno apartment building

Fresno Fire is investigating the cause of a garage fire at an apartment building in Central Fresno.
The call came in just before 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday of an apartment fire near Brooks Avenue and Esther Way.
Our crew on scene says that people who live in the apartment building were evacuated.
Fire crews say the fire was contained to a storage unit in the carport and no additional damage was reported to actual apartment building.
