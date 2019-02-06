Gas explosion, fire on Geary near Hong Kong Lounge II prompt evacuations in San Francisco

PG&E has successfully shut off a damaged gas line at the center of an explosion and fire that damaged five buildings and burned for hours in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
PG&E has successfully shut off a damaged gas line at the center of an explosion and fire that damaged five buildings and burned for hours in San Francisco. No injuries have been reported and all workers in the area have been accounted for.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over gas explosion, fire in San Francisco

The fire was first reported at 1:08 p.m.

Flames shot from a commercial building near the intersection of Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area and are going door-to-door to evacuate residents in the vicinity. Streets in the area were closed to traffic, and would be shut down for at least four hours. Geary Boulevard will be closed overnight.


A reunification site has been established at Mel's Drive In at 3355 Geary Boulevard for anyone evacuated from the area due to the fire.

RELATED: Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast

"I was going through an intersection and I heard a small explosion like something behind me, and I looked up and saw people in front of me just screaming and yelling, and I turned around at that point and I saw flames coming toward me. I actually thought it was a bomb for a second," witness Micheal Comstock said.

Five buildings were involved in the fire.

VIDEO: Audio captures terror after SF gas explosion
Audio from emergency dispatchers captures the terror after a fire sparked from a gas explosion erupted in San Francisco.


Pacific Gas and Electric crews capped the leak around 3:35 p.m.

Fire crews rescued people from the buildings in the area while they waited for PG&E to stop the leak.

VIDEO: Huge flames seen from gas explosion in SF
Flames shot into the air following a possible gas explosion in San Francisco. Here's a look at video from the scene.



"PG&E is on scene trying to stop that gas leak, but until such time we've declared evacuations and checked every building around the perimeter for a one-block radius. There's nobody within the distance of the one-block radius. No injuries to report. There were eight workers right near the scene. They're all present and accounted for and no injuries at this time," San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White said.

Fire officials said underground workers were doing excavation work underground to install fiber optic lines when the gas line was ruptured. PG&E says they were third-party workers.

VIDEO: SKY7 footage of massive fire sparked by gas explosion in SF's Inner Richmond
Here's a look from the sky of the massive fire consuming a building in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.



Red Cross Bay Area is responding to the area with drinks and snacks for firefighters.

USF officials say the campus is open, but students and faculty members are being asked to stay away from the area of the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

Take a look at full coverage on the gas explosion and fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.

