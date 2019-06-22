Crews searching for 11-year-old girl swept away in Kern River

Crews are searching for an 11-year-old girl that was swept away in the Kern River in the Keyesville area Saturday morning.According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, around 10:40 a.m. deputies were called out to the Keyesville area of the Kern River for a report of two subjects, a teenage boy and a young girl, in the water.KCSO says the teenage boy made it out of the river safely, but the 11-year-old girl was swept downstream.KCSO, KCFD, and Kern Valley Search and Rescue initially responded. At this time, the search is being conducted by KCSO Search and Rescue. KCSO says the search will continue until dusk and resume again in the morning.KCSO Search and Rescue would like to remind the public to use extreme caution when visiting the Kern River. The water is unusually high and fast creating very dangerous conditions for those who are unprepared. KCSO says to use a life jacket and keep a close eye on loved ones.