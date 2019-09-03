Rescue crews to resume search for man who went missing in the Kings River Tuesday morning

Fresno Co. Sheriff’s deputies and Laton Fire are searching for a man in his 40’s who went under the water in the Kings River, and didn’t come up. A visitor says she heard the man yelling for help. Call came in after 3 p.m. The river is packed with folks . @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Yg1JEf2dCh — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) September 2, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's rescue crews have stopped their search for a man who reportedly went missing in the Kings River Monday afternoon.The sheriff's public information officer Tony Botti said crews were called to Laton-Kingston Park at around 3:20 p.m. After an hourslong search, Botti said crews will resume their efforts on Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m.A witness told Action News they thought they heard the man yell for help before he went underwater. Additional information regard why the man was in the water was not immediately available.