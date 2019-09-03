water search

Rescue crews to resume search for man who went missing in the Kings River Tuesday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's rescue crews have stopped their search for a man who reportedly went missing in the Kings River Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's public information officer Tony Botti said crews were called to Laton-Kingston Park at around 3:20 p.m. After an hourslong search, Botti said crews will resume their efforts on Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m.

A witness told Action News they thought they heard the man yell for help before he went underwater. Additional information regard why the man was in the water was not immediately available.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
