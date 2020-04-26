merced

Four men arrested, accused of shooting multiple Merced houses

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested four suspects accused of shooting multiple houses.

The properties are located on 8th Ave. Evening Star Dr. and Santa Cruz Ct.

Investigators say the people who live in the homes are all members of the same family.

Officers arrested William Pia, Joseph Pia, Brandon Darrett and Johnny Shamoun.

Police say they found guns, ammunition, ski masks and drugs during a search warrant at the suspects' home on Quail Ave.
