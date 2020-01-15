Selma Police making extra effort to decrease crime in area

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma Police say their strategy is working, and more patrols have helped decrease crime.

"We've stepped up, challenging them," says Myron Dyck, the Acting Chief of Selma Police.

Officers are seeing an overall decrease in violent crime, such as rape and aggravated assaults.

In total, investigators saw a total of 148 violent crime cases in 2018, whereas they saw 112 last year.

The acting chief of police attributes a lot of that to their recent approach to combating crime and targeting known criminals.

"More patrolling, more designated contact with them, searching them out," Dyck said.

The number of homicides, however, are steady, staying at two a year since 2017.

One of those was a father who was shot and killed in front of his own home late last year.

More recently, officers were finally able to charge three people in connected with an October shooting that injured two young kids.

Mark Armenta, the director of the Selma Boys and Girl's club, says while that shooting happened not too far from the facility, the neighborhood has been fairly quiet.

He's also noticed the increase in patrol helps curve crime.

"We have a lot of the officers come by and spend time with the children," Armenta said. "They come by when they're not on a call. Just by the patrol car being here deters crime."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmarapecrimeassault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News