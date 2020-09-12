Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Fresno County family left speechless after finding their home still standing

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire wiped out homes and turned trees into ash when it tore through this neighborhood on Cripe Road.

A once lush and peaceful Fresno County community now looks like a scene straight out of a horror movie.

Tucked away at the end of the road, a house covered in pink fire retardant stands tall and untouched by the inferno.

Rebekah and David Johnson have lived here for more than 30 years.
Action News broke the news to her over the phone that her house was safe.

Rebekah was left speechless.

Like so many others, the Johnsons thought they would return to see nothing left.

That almost happened.

The flames burned dangerously close to their house just a few feet away.

"Our place was a garden of Eden," Rebekah says.

The Johnson family was one of the only lucky ones living in the small community off Cripe Road - others were not so lucky. As our Action News crew drove on Peterson Road between Tollhouse and Cripe Road, nearly every house was burned to the ground.

"It is not going to be the same. It was beautiful; we had wonderful neighbors," says Rebekah.

The Johnsons know everyone won't be as fortunate as they are, but they want them to know they stand with them during this devastating time.

"Just don't lose hope," Rebekah says.
