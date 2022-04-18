Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died: 'It is the greatest pain'

(Paul White)

MANCHESTER, England -- Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on the social-media post.

"We are all devastated at this loss," the post added, "and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo already had four children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssoccerinfant deaths
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno poised to buy Tower Theatre
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Task force: Henry Madden's writings included racist remarks
Police search for suspects after multiple shootings on Easter
108th Clovis Rodeo kicks off with annual blood drive
Man stabbed during robbery in central Fresno
CHP identifies suspected DUI driver involved in deadly crash
Show More
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
FL rejects new math books, citing critical race theory among reasons
Gay couple, their kids verbally assaulted by CA Amtrak passenger
Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza
More TOP STORIES News