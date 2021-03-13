Fresno preschool's students ride their trikes for a good cause

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the Valley's smallest students are still finding ways to give back even during the pandemic.Students wearing superhero costumes at Cross City Christian Preschool in northeast Fresno jumped up on their trikes and rode for a good cause on Friday.The students have been spending the last few weeks raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital, which helps kids battling cancer and other illnesses.The kids raised more than $16,000 to donate.The money will stay local and help Valley families.Organizers say the kids are learning how to serve at a young age.This year parents were not allowed to attend in person, but instead watched through a live feed.Last year, this event was their last day of school before the pandemic was declared.This is the seventh year the trike-a-thon has taken place at Cross City.