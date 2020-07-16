CrossCity Church in northeast Fresno to hold service outdoors this Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CrossCity Christian Church in northeast Fresno will offer an outdoor service in their courtyard this Sunday.The church pastor spoke about the new guidelines officials will have in place as they welcome back their congregation.Officials will set up several hundred seats six feet apart and use umbrellas to create shade.The outdoor courtyard service will begin at 8 a.m.Services will also be held virtually on Saturday at 6 p.m. and again on Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.