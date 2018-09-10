MURDER

Crowded house may have prompted shooting deaths of husband and wife, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say the couple, both immigrants from India were killed by their son -in- law's father.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The suspect in the murders has been identified as Darshan Dhanjan. Police Chief Jerry Dyer says he killed his victims suddenly and without warning.

"This individual walked up and without any provocation or any type of an argument or any type of a struggle pointed the gun at the back of the head of the female, fired around, then turned the gun on the second victim and shot him in the head as well," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Dyer says surveillance video inside the home showed each victim was shot within a split second of each other. As to the motive for the killings.

"What we have been able to surmise at this point is that there was a feud, an ongoing argument inside of the home, and part of that may have been the victims who were shot and killed yesterday had overstayed their welcome at the house," said Dyer.

The home is owned by the suspect's son, Danny Dhanjan, he lived there with his wife Jardeep, and their four-year-old daughter and his father and mother.

The victims were his wife's father and mother and they had been living there for about six months.

RELATED: Man taken into custody suspected of killing daughter-in-law's parents in their home

The dead couple had just received their green cards, allowing them permanent residency last Friday, and according to what the suspect told police, were not willing to leave.

"The suspect, in this case, got upset over the fact the other couple was living there for an extended period of time and felt they needed to leave," said Dyer.

The suspect is alleged to have threatened his daughter-in-law with the gun. But she fled upstairs with her child and called the police.

The suspect also phoned his wife, told her what happened, and she called 911. He was pulled over a few miles away and taken into custody without incident.

Chief Dyer says he learned the suspect had been making threats toward the other family members, and the family had a meeting and decided they were not credible.
But unfortunately, they were.

Dyer says the suspect, Darshan Dhanjan purchased the handgun he has alleged to have used in the killings about three months ago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Fresno Co. Sheriff: Argument over a cell phone may have been the reason Fowler man was killed
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Fitbit helps lead police to alleged killer, her stepfather
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
More murder
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News