Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from US ports

This stock image shows a Carnival cruise ship. (Shutterstock)

MIAMI -- The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time "to resolve barriers" with U.S. authorities to restart sailing.

"Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members," the statement said.

The industry association said they are consulting with the CDC on the appropriate measures to resume cruise travel. The association represents 95% of the global cruise industry.

Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August.
