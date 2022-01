VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cookie shop with a variety of flavors will soon be satisfying sweet tooths in the South Valley.Crumbl Cookies is opening its second Central Valley location in Visalia this June.It'll be next to the tire store in a new building on Mooney Boulevard, just north of Cameron.Crumbl is known for its 120 specialty flavors, which rotate every week.There's only one other location in the Valley in north Fresno. They're located at the Villaggio Shopping Center.They're open every day but Sunday.