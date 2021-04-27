travel

Crystal Cave in Sequoia National Park to reopen to guests. Here's when to get tickets

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Anyone looking for an outdoor adventure can soon visit the enchanting Crystal Cave in Sequoia National Park.

The Sequoia Parks Conservancy announced Tuesday that it would reopen the cave to guests this season.

Tickets for tours through the fourth-largest cave in California will go on sale starting Saturday, May 1.

Park staff haven't revealed an official opening date but said tours would run Thursdays through Sundays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

All guests must purchase tickets in advance. Officials say tour tickets will not be sold within the park.

Visitors will be required to wear masks while inside Crystal Cave and outdoors in large groups. Social distancing and other health and safety guidelines will also be implemented.

