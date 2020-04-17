Education

CSU system suspends ACT/SAT admission requirement for 2021-2022 academic year

FILE - Henry Madden Library at Fresno State. (KFSN-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California State University temporarily suspended its use of the ACT and SAT tests to determine admission to its 23 universities, including Fresno State, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Administrators said first-year students will be eligible for admissions based on their GPA and completion of A-G college preparation courses, such as four years of English, three years of mathematics, among others.

"This temporary change will ensure equitable access to the university, and should provide some measure of relief to prospective students and their families," CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White said in a press release.

RELATED: Fresno State lab to begin testing COVID-19 samples, aiming to decrease testing wait times

The suspension applies for students wishing to enter the university during fall 2021, winter 2021 and spring 2022.

High school graduates who have earned a 2.50 or greater GPA will be eligible to attend the CSU schools, officials said. Students who've earned GPAs between 2.00 and 2.49 will be reviewed based on other factors, including extra-curricular activities.

Impacted universities and programs will also adhere to the new suspension.
