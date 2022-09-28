WATCH LIVE

California State University applications open October 1

KFSN logo
1 hour ago
The application period for the Fall 2023 semester at California State Universities opens this Saturday.

All 23 CSU's will begin accepting applications October 1.

Administrators say thousands of seats will be available for incoming first-year and transfer students.

They also credit funding in the latest state budget with allowing the CSU to enroll an additional 10,000 students.

Students can apply for the fall semester online.

The priority application period closes on November 30.

