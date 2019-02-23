Connecticut man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone in distracted driving case

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on a man who says a cop confused his hasbrown for a cellphone in distracted driving case.

NORWALK, Connecticut --
A Connecticut man is fighting a ticket for distracted driving after he says the police officer confused his hash brown patty for a cellphone.

Jason Stiber was cited last April on Post Road. He stopped at McDonald's on his way to work and says he was eating a hash brown that was mistaken for a cellphone.

In court on Friday, Cpl. Shawn Wong Won testified he saw Stiber holding a black cellphone with the screen illuminated and his mouth was moving.

But Stiber said he was eating and holding the hash brown by its white wrapping.

"I don't blame the cop for misinterpreting what he thought he saw, but the fact of the matter is there was no cellphone use and we have cellphone records to establish that fact," defense attorney John Thygerson said.

So far, Stiber has spent around $1,000 in legal fees fighting a ticket that carries a $300 fine.

"I have had a boatload of clients who have decided to fight the hard fight because they feel a right, rather than take the path of least resistance and just pay the small fine," Thygerson said.

In the end, no decision has been reached. The judge will now hash things out and dial up a verdict on or before April 5.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
courtcourt casemcdonaldsdistracted driving
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fight leads to shooting in Southeast Fresno
Crews responding to cargo jet crash in Trinity Bay
1 person killed, 2 missing after plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains
Nurse strangled during an inmate attack inside jail
Deputies find one man inside charred trailer; investigation underway
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
Show More
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Teenage girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
'Phia wore the uniform proudly': Fresno police chief speaks at service of officer
Gavin's Law: Bill introduced in honor of beloved Clovis hit-and-run victim
Porterville man tried to lure kids with chocolate chip cookies, police suspect
More News