This is Culture Bakehouse: Artisan bread created with love by Clovis baker

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unleavened bread is created from scratch at Culture Bakehouse. Clovis resident Ami Davis has transformed her office into a micro-bakery.

"This was a different creative outlet for me, and I love the science to it. There's a lot of science to it. You really have to understand what is going on, the biology in the bread, why it rises and how all of this works," Davis said.

Using a cottage license, she started baking naturally leavened sourdough bread.

Rosemary and garlic, and jalapeno and cheddar are just a few of the popular flavors among her customers.

The bread-making process takes two days using her sourdough starter and other ingredients to make the dough.

The artisan food is ordered through their website and can be picked up or delivered to homes in the Clovis area.

She started the business the week before the shelter-in-place took was issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The community response was unbelievable. The first couple of people said something on social media, and it just exploded," Davis said.

She also makes sandwich bread to help those who couldn't find bread during the pandemic.

In her business's short time, she's already found a way to give back to frontline workers.

Davis' family lost their mother-in-law to COVID-19 and decided to donate bread.

"It's very difficult, and we aren't able to have services. It was a very cathartic thing to do, to make a lot of bread," she said.

Davis says she feels bread helps bring the community together.

"So much pride goes into it because so much work goes into it," she added. "As they say, there are no rich bakers, and that's 100 percent true. I think baking is definitely a passion profession."

It's a passion that can be tasted in each loaf of bread.

For now, Culture Bakehouse plans to sell their bread to customers through their website. In the future, they'd like to have a storefront.
