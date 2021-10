FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local restaurant is offering health care workers a delicious deal in honor of National Nurses Week.Curry Pizza Company is giving all health care workers a free medium pizza on Tuesday, May 11.Health care professionals will need to show their work ID to receive their free pizza. The offer applies to Curry Pizza Company's locations in Fresno, Clovis and Tulare.The restaurant's CEO says they wanted to do something special for the workers who are still on the front lines of the pandemic.