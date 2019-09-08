Customers flee Texas Walmart after man enters carrying airsoft rifle and BB pistol

NEW CANEY, Texas -- A teenager is facing charges after bringing an airsoft rifle and BB pistol to a Walmart in New Caney.

Montgomery County deputies say 18-year-old Matthew Woodrow told them he wanted to get people's reaction to him walking into the store with the weapon.

Officials say in the wake of recent mass shootings, his actions resulted in several people fleeing the store.

They also say the airsoft rifle did not have orange tip markings showing that it was not a real gun.

Woodrow was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun safetywalmart
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Child and adult relative shot during fight in Hanford
Lithium batteries may have caused fatal boat fire, diver says
Sheriff's gang unit detains dozens, arrests 8 at central Fresno clubhouse
Former sheriff's deputy admits to domestic violence, avoids felony strikes
Family, friends hold service for 10-year-old girl killed in car crash
Fresno State falls to Minnesota 38-35 in double overtime
Show More
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Fresno Co. wildfire contained, causes $40,000 in damages to nearby outbuildings
John Legend spotted at Fresno State vs. Minnesota football game, puts Twitter in a frenzy
Fresno State fans ready for Bulldogs' home opener
Possible water main break floods Clovis road, drivers advised to avoid area
More TOP STORIES News