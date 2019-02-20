Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing

EMBED </>More Videos

Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine inside a truck carrying frozen strawberries that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

PHARR, Texas --
Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine inside a truck carrying frozen strawberries that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

The agency on Tuesday said officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas used imaging equipment and dogs to inspect the truck on Feb. 16.

Officers discovered 350 packages concealed within the trailer and seized 906 pounds (411 kilograms) of meth.

The 42-year-old Mexican citizen who was driving the truck was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security agents.

Port director David Gonzalez called it an "outstanding interception."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsborder patrolmexicou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Coach accused of body shaming cheerleaders with awards
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Show More
Patient sexually assaulted by nurse at Saint Agnes reaches settlement in court
Fresno police search for suspects after at least two people are shot
Police searching for suspect that robbed liquor store at gunpoint
Police in Northern California arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old
Local leaders react to Trump administration's termination of high-speed rail funds
More News