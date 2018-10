In July 2015, Fernando Prado, 21, shot and killed a 24-year-old Orosi man in front of the victim's home. A few weeks later, investigators discovered he has also been involved in a drive-by shooting that left a 30-year-old wounded.Prado was sentenced to 65 years-to-life in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder along with a firearm and gang enhancement. He also pleaded guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle.