CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

There's some relief on the way for some of those who are looking for work.

CVS Pharmacy is hiring - as it prepares to give you and your family COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pharmacy chain is bringing on thousands of extra nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in an effort to vaccinate millions of people next year - when vaccines are widely available. For more information, click here.

CVS has already began a major hiring campaign in response to flu season arriving in addition to worsening COVID-19 cases.

ALSO SEE | These are the 11 North Carolina hospitals NCDHHS says will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments

CVS and Walgreens have stood up a "mobile vaccination service" ready to vaccinate people in every nursing home and long-term care facility in the country. The roughly 3 million residents of those facilities are among the most vulnerable for COVID-19 and have been placed at the front of the line to access the vaccine, along with more than 20 million healthcare workers. So far 80-85% of the facilities have signed on to the service, the officials said.

