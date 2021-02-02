Some CVS Pharmacies across CA, including Clovis, to offer COVID-19 vaccines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CVS Pharmacies will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout California, the company announced on Tuesday.One-hundred of company's pharmacies, including locations in Clovis, will administer approximately 81,900 doses starting on Thursday, February 11. You'll be able to book an appointment as early as February 9.You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, that includes people 65 and older. And you must have an appointment before receiving your dose.Other locations include: Agoura Hills, Bakersfield, Carmel, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clovis, Eureka, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Modesto, Monterey, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, Sunnyvale, Ventura and Yuba City.Officials say more of their pharmacies will offer vaccines once the supply of doses increases.To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.