COVID-19 vaccine

Some CVS Pharmacies across CA, including Clovis, to offer COVID-19 vaccines

One-hundred of company's pharmacies, including locations in Clovis, will administer approximately 81,900 doses starting on Thursday, February 11.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CVS Pharmacies will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout California, the company announced on Tuesday.

One-hundred of company's pharmacies, including locations in Clovis, will administer approximately 81,900 doses starting on Thursday, February 11. You'll be able to book an appointment as early as February 9.

RELATED: Biden administration moves to provide COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies

You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, that includes people 65 and older. And you must have an appointment before receiving your dose.

Other locations include: Agoura Hills, Bakersfield, Carmel, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clovis, Eureka, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Modesto, Monterey, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, Sunnyvale, Ventura and Yuba City.

Officials say more of their pharmacies will offer vaccines once the supply of doses increases.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacloviscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscvscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week
ICE won't make arrests at COVID vaccination sites, DHS says
Biden meets Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old shot and killed while working on car in central Fresno
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Fresno County jail has had most COVID cases of any jail or prison in U.S.
Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Fire damages apartment in Clovis
CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs: Report
Show More
Drugs seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego
Local hospitals seeing some progress in fight against COVID-19
Barb's Drive-In theater showing movies every weekend in February
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
ICE won't make arrests at COVID vaccination sites, DHS says
More TOP STORIES News